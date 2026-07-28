Engine Capital Management LP Has $56.44 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 1,129.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,531,313 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 1,406,746 shares during the quarter. KBR comprises 6.8% of Engine Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Engine Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.21% of KBR worth $56,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KBR by 432.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 27.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in KBR by 101,600.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company's stock.

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KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. KBR's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $52.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, CFO Shad E. Evans acquired 8,375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,985. This represents a 23.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 4,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $125,760.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 54,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,708,826.88. This represents a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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