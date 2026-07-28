Engine Capital Management LP Has $56.94 Million Stake in Brink's Company (The) $BCO

Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 1,237.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,417 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 508,343 shares during the quarter. Brink's comprises about 6.9% of Engine Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.33% of Brink's worth $56,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brink's by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,129,187 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $482,000,000 after purchasing an additional 94,634 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Brink's by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,325,075 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $154,676,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brink's by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,446 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $102,662,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brink's by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 862,692 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $89,401,000 after buying an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Brink's by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 607,908 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $70,922,000 after buying an additional 59,542 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Brink's Stock Performance

Shares of BCO opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average of $111.87. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.06. Brink's Company has a one year low of $84.99 and a one year high of $136.37.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brink's had a return on equity of 87.38% and a net margin of 3.35%.The firm's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brink's Company will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Brink's's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCO

Brink's Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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