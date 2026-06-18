Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $114.95 Million Holdings in Invitation Home $INVH

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,136,376 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 989,013 shares during the quarter. Invitation Home accounts for about 1.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.67% of Invitation Home worth $114,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Home by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Invitation Home by 2,463.5% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Invitation Home by 136,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Invitation Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.50 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INVH

Invitation Home Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.92 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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