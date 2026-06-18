Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $20.87 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 155.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,666 shares of the casino operator's stock after buying an additional 194,915 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP's holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $20,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,497,892 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $97,498,000 after buying an additional 279,663 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 245,050 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 83,556 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,004.4% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 169,285 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 153,957 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.75 to $78.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $70.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Las Vegas Sands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Las Vegas Sands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Las Vegas Sands wasn't on the list.

While Las Vegas Sands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here