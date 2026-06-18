Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $25.08 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 164.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,252 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 338,345 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.30% of HF Sinclair worth $25,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Freedom Capital upgraded HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE DINO opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $74.72. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $46,412.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,127.87. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 1,508 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,253.84. The trade was a 11.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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