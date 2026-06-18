Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $25.89 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 400.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,850 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 113,531 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.20% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $25,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $124.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average of $162.81. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.56 and a one year high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.Jack Henry & Associates's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.08.

Read Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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