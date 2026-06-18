Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $45.92 Million Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 440.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,366 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 367,042 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.28% of nVent Electric worth $45,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 89,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Aventail Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 75,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,411,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,951,000 after buying an additional 85,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,282. The trade was a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Wall Street Zen cut nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Melius Research started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.88. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $178.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company's revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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