Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stock Position in Unum Group $UNM

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 10,463.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,815 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 290,043 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.17% of Unum Group worth $22,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,919,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 365.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,534 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $72,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,534 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $181,622,000 after purchasing an additional 607,684 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 127.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 864,485 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $67,240,000 after purchasing an additional 484,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 507.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,154 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,489,000 after purchasing an additional 468,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Unum Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.24. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,412,922.18. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Zacks Research raised shares of Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Unum Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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