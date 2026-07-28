Engle Capital Management L.P. Takes $3.74 Million Position in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000. Amrize accounts for 1.3% of Engle Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amrize by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Amrize alerts: Sign Up

Amrize Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE AMRZ opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06. Amrize Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.95.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Insider Transactions at Amrize

In other Amrize news, insider Nollaig Forrest acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,984.75. This trade represents a 11.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.84 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer owned 19,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $984,688.88. The trade was a 8.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 54,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,429. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRZ shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amrize from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amrize from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Amrize in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Amrize from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Amrize

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amrize, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amrize wasn't on the list.

While Amrize currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here