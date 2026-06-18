Engle Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Engle Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 269,796 shares during the quarter. NU makes up approximately 2.5% of Engle Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Engle Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in NU were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NU by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at NU

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NU. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research lowered NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank cut NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Further Reading

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