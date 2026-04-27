Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. $ENLT Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT - Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,621 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,584,817 shares of the company's stock worth $172,143,000 after buying an additional 1,875,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,192 shares of the company's stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 189,676 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 8,247,031 shares of the company's stock worth $253,986,000 after buying an additional 173,009 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,722,610 shares of the company's stock worth $84,837,000 after buying an additional 103,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,734.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,684 shares of the company's stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company's stock.

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Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

ENLT opened at $87.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.85, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $124.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENLT. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENLT

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. NASDAQ: ENLT is an independent power producer specializing in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy assets. The company's portfolio encompasses utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms, onshore wind farms and energy storage facilities. By providing end-to-end project management—from site identification and feasibility studies through engineering procurement and construction (EPC) to long-term operations and maintenance—Enlight seeks to deliver reliable clean power under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Enlight has pursued an international growth strategy with operational and development projects in Israel and Western Europe.

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