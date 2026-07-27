Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. $ELVN is Commodore Capital LP's 3rd Largest Position

Commodore Capital LP cut its position in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,417,809 shares during the quarter. Enliven Therapeutics accounts for 7.4% of Commodore Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 5.38% of Enliven Therapeutics worth $128,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,477 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ELVN. JonesTrading raised their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enliven Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.50.

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Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $345,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,792,073.36. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $263,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,800. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,018 shares of company stock worth $1,113,888. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $52.95 on Monday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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