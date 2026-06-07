Enova International, Inc. $ENVA Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,208 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Enova International worth $96,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enova International by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Enova International by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ENVA. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENVA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear sold 5,983 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $976,006.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,549.41. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,945 shares in the company, valued at $21,576,847.50. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,322 shares of company stock worth $8,491,326. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Enova International Price Performance

Enova International stock opened at $168.66 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.75 and a 52-week high of $176.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.68. The company has a quick ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.21. Enova International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $875.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $854.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Enova International's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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