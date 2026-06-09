Enova International, Inc. $ENVA Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA - Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,033 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 8,034 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.20% of Enova International worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enova International news, CEO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,852 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,576,847.50. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Goodyear sold 5,983 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $976,006.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,757 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,549.41. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,322 shares of company stock worth $8,491,326. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA opened at $171.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 20.42 and a current ratio of 20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company's fifty day moving average is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.26. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $176.68.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $875.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $854.52 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Enova International's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENVA. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $198.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enova International

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

Further Reading

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