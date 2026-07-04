Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Shares Sold by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,685 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 93,702 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 431.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 52,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company's stock.

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Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $43.07 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Enphase Energy's quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $41.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $893,792.40. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shanker Trivedi purchased 1,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,910.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,910. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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