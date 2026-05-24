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Enpro Inc. $NPO Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Written by MarketBeat
May 24, 2026
Enpro logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management dramatically increased its stake in Enpro, raising holdings by 105,350% in the fourth quarter to 23,199 shares worth about $4.97 million.
  • Enpro reported quarterly earnings of $2.14 per share, topping estimates, while revenue came in near expectations at $303 million and rose 10.9% year over year.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share and continues to draw mixed analyst views, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $315.
  • Interested in Enpro? Here are five stocks we like better.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 105,350.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,199 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.11% of Enpro worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Enpro during the third quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enpro by 16.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,239 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,394,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Enpro by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 376,272 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $80,571,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Enpro by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $18,550,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enpro

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $134,431.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,879.25. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Humphrey sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $349,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $859,808. The trade was a 28.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,660 shares of company stock worth $2,653,220 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enpro Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $308.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 152.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.63 and a 52 week high of $326.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.97.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.90 million. Enpro had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Enpro's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Enpro from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enpro from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Enpro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $315.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPO

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Enpro (NYSE:NPO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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