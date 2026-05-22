Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Entegris were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Entegris by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 24,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,526 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $886,715.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 50,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,025,460.57. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 207,288 shares of company stock worth $28,865,724 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entegris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.78.

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Entegris Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $131.39 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.32 and a 12 month high of $159.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company's fifty day moving average price is $131.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.52.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Further Reading

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