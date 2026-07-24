Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,970 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 76,369 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Entegris were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,167,857 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $292,900,000 after buying an additional 2,050,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,669,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,741,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 64.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $158,940,000 after acquiring an additional 771,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,031,048 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $244,454,000 after acquiring an additional 720,467 shares during the last quarter.

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Entegris Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $135.30 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $186.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,886,975.88. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,171,007.92. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,466 shares of company stock worth $6,186,624. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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