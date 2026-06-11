Entelevest LLC Takes $562,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Entelevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $408.51 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $206.20 and a one year high of $450.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 25.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

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Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported May revenue of NT$416.98 billion, up about 30% year over year, reinforcing that demand tied to AI and high-performance computing remains strong. Management also indicated sales are tracking toward the company’s second-quarter target. Article Title

TSMC reported May revenue of NT$416.98 billion, up about 30% year over year, reinforcing that demand tied to AI and high-performance computing remains strong. Management also indicated sales are tracking toward the company’s second-quarter target. Positive Sentiment: Commentary this week continued to highlight TSMC as a key AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for advanced chipmaking and packaging as its 2nm roadmap progresses. Article Title

Commentary this week continued to highlight TSMC as a key AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for advanced chipmaking and packaging as its 2nm roadmap progresses. Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small open-market purchase of TSM shares, a modest signal of management confidence. Article Title

CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small open-market purchase of TSM shares, a modest signal of management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Some market coverage noted that TSMC’s strong revenue growth was not enough to fully offset broader semiconductor weakness and a sector-wide risk-off mood. Article Title

Some market coverage noted that TSMC’s strong revenue growth was not enough to fully offset broader semiconductor weakness and a sector-wide risk-off mood. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also debating TSMC’s valuation versus its AI-driven growth, suggesting the stock may need continued execution to justify further upside. Article Title

Investors are also debating TSMC’s valuation versus its AI-driven growth, suggesting the stock may need continued execution to justify further upside. Negative Sentiment: Taiwan is considering tighter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, which could limit some of TSMC’s future sales opportunities and raise regulatory uncertainty. Article Title

Taiwan is considering tighter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, which could limit some of TSMC’s future sales opportunities and raise regulatory uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers are pushing for stricter rules on contract chipmakers serving Chinese firms’ overseas units, adding another export-control headwind for TSMC. Article Title

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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