Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878,982 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.64% of Entergy worth $266,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 806.7% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $111.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.41. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $123.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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