Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,806 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 60,341 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP's holdings in Entergy were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,869,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $17,225,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $118.44. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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