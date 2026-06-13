Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,657,507 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 197,706 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.49% of Entergy worth $615,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Services lifted its position in Entergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Up 1.1%

ETR opened at $111.09 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock's fifty day moving average is $112.46 and its 200-day moving average is $103.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Entergy's payout ratio is 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets set a $123.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

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