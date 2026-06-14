Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,183 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 66,702 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.20% of Entergy worth $82,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Entergy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,097,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $528,313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Entergy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,651,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $984,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,369 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5,132.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,558,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $144,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,947,906 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,400,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,238 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Entergy Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE ETR opened at $111.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $118.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho set a $122.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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