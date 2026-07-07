Entergy Corporation $ETR Stake Lowered by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,959 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 72,715 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of Entergy by 806.7% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.73. 291,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,041. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $118.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here