Entergy Corporation $ETR Stock Holdings Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,790 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 93,271 shares during the period. Entergy makes up about 0.3% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Entergy worth $42,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 806.7% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Entergy Trading Up 1.3%

Entergy stock opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $118.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $123.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETR

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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