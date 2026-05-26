Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC Shares Acquired by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC - Free Report) by 109.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,240 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 96,926 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services makes up approximately 2.8% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFSC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 929.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 708 shares of the bank's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the bank's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 17.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,041 shares of the bank's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the bank's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Financial Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Financial Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark G. Ponder sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $75,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,499.30. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 19.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Enterprise Financial Services's payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. NASDAQ: EFSC is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

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