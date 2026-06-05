Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,450 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 27,743 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,163,343 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $582,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,583 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,705,122 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $459,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,570,499 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $361,810,000 after purchasing an additional 214,995 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $292,194,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.9% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $187,620,000 after purchasing an additional 910,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4%

EPD stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company's 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.62 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Enterprise Products Partners's payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 2,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,978.80. This trade represents a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company's stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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