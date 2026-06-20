Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,165 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 38,225 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC's holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,639,131 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,367,011,000 after purchasing an additional 260,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,116,333 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $612,870,000 after purchasing an additional 883,983 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,163,343 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $582,317,000 after buying an additional 1,940,583 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,705,122 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $459,829,000 after buying an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,570,499 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $361,810,000 after buying an additional 214,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Get EPD alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 11.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners's revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Enterprise Products Partners's payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enterprise Products Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enterprise Products Partners wasn't on the list.

While Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here