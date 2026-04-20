Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Stock Holdings Boosted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,112,119 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 31,733 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 3.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.14% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $99,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 2,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,912,978.80. This represents a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $36.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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