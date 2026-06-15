Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 21,297 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,700 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $932,803.20. This represents a 114.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $91.66 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

See Also

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