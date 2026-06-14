Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 25,576 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 151.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,496 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,192 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $65,928,000 after acquiring an additional 125,892 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $2,632,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $138.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.57 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. American Water Works's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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