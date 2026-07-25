Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 27,478 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 220.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,947 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 27,478 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Celestica were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Celestica by 354.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Celestica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 436,922 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $129,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $456,511,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 31,179 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celestica news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD increased their price target on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

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Celestica Stock Down 8.9%

Celestica stock opened at $305.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $474.02. The company's 50-day moving average price is $362.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.23.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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