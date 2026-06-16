Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 3,420 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 180.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $164,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,382 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 399,388 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $154,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,059 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $148,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,948 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $112,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 118.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $108,884,000 after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total value of $8,615,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 112,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,294,213.06. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $497.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $525.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI opened at $539.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.13 and a 200 day moving average of $451.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.56 and a fifty-two week high of $558.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $994.85 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Valmont Industries's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.10%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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