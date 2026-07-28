Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 38,266 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) by 342.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,436 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 38,266 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in BOX were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in BOX by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,918,991 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $116,285,000 after buying an additional 407,733 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,330,168 shares of the software maker's stock worth $99,605,000 after acquiring an additional 251,520 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,316,783 shares of the software maker's stock worth $107,033,000 after acquiring an additional 94,289 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 823,134.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,054,200 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $91,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BOX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,674,883 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $63,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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BOX Stock Up 4.1%

BOX opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $305.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.39 million. BOX had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised BOX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other BOX news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $170,837.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 552,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,451,361.87. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $52,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 109,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,903.30. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 108,460 shares of company stock worth $2,806,201 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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