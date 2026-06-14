Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,980 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $6,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ASML by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after buying an additional 1,022,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ASML by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $765,632,000 after buying an additional 340,518 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after buying an additional 305,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in shares of ASML by 18,861.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,160,000 after buying an additional 243,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

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ASML Trading Down 1.9%

ASML stock opened at $1,863.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,539.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,369.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,903.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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