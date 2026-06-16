Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Composition Wealth LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.60.

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Evergy Price Performance

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. Evergy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $85.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company's 50 day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 600 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $48,846.00. Following the sale, the director owned 680 shares in the company, valued at $55,358.80. This trade represents a 46.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,961 shares of company stock worth $161,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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