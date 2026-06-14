Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 14,416 MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,788,981,000 after buying an additional 431,382 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in MongoDB by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,447,000 after buying an additional 1,427,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,119,000 after buying an additional 40,219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in MongoDB by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,550,000 after buying an additional 563,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $604,429,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $342.80 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $296.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.86. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $444.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -926.49, a PEG ratio of 1,236.34 and a beta of 1.57.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $390,450.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,007,107.69. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,727.92. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,616 shares of company stock worth $41,956,174. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDB

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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