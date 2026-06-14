Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 46,422 Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,422 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $14,786,000. Eaton accounts for approximately 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eaton Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ETN opened at $391.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.55. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $311.92 and a 52 week high of $435.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Eaton's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Eaton's payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total transaction of $835,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,209.88. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total transaction of $200,494.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,723,765.50. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $464.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $453.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $420.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETN

More Eaton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary called the deal “transformative” for Dana and potentially value-enhancing for Eaton, with the combined business expected to generate about $250 million in run-rate synergies within 24 months. Dana's Merger With Eaton Mobility Unit 'Transformative,' RBC Says

Analysts and market commentary called the deal “transformative” for Dana and potentially value-enhancing for Eaton, with the combined business expected to generate about in run-rate synergies within 24 months. Positive Sentiment: The transaction supports Eaton’s 2030 growth strategy by sharpening the company’s focus on electrical infrastructure and aerospace, two areas investors see as better positioned to benefit from data center and electrification demand. Eaton Advances 2030 Growth Strategy with Announcement to Combine Mobility Group with Dana Incorporated

The transaction supports Eaton’s by sharpening the company’s focus on electrical infrastructure and aerospace, two areas investors see as better positioned to benefit from data center and electrification demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst updates remained constructive, with Erste Group Bank nudging up earnings estimates and keeping a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that Eaton’s core businesses still have solid earnings momentum. MarketBeat ETN coverage

Recent analyst updates remained constructive, with Erste Group Bank nudging up earnings estimates and keeping a rating, reinforcing the view that Eaton’s core businesses still have solid earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage focused on the stock’s recent volatility, noting ETN had fallen sharply over two days before the deal news drew fresh investor interest. Dana to combine with Eaton mobility unit in $5.1 billion deal

About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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