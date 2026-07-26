Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 52,851 Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,788,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of DLTR opened at $120.45 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.71 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The business's fifty day moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average is $114.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Dollar Tree's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report).

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