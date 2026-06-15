Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 5,718 Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $5,033,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $5,082,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Medpace by 129.5% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 32.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $467.08.

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Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,829,500. This represents a 67.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP opened at $467.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.84. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.07 and a 52 week high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The firm's revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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