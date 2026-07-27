Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 90,464 Unity Software Inc. $U

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 813,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,481 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Unity Software by 28.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,542 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Unity Software by 11.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,774 shares of the company's stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Unity Software by 1,135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 206,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company's stock.

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Unity Software Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.05. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Unity Software from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.99.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, COO Alexander Blum sold 2,099 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $57,449.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 727,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,924,538.90. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 13,247 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $360,053.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 370,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,375.72. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,783. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Unity Software

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Unity Software Profile

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity's technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company's core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

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