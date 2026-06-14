Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,170 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Sandisk were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

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Sandisk Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,980.10 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $2,021.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 4.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,288.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $749.25.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

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