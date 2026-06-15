Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP - Free Report) by 164.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,928 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,701 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP owned 0.05% of Millrose Properties worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Millrose Properties by 3,090.6% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Millrose Properties by 55.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Millrose Properties by 984.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Millrose Properties

In related news, Director Matthew B. Gorson purchased 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $121,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 35,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $963,820. The trade was a 14.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Richman purchased 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $1,092,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 84,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,294,040. This trade represents a 90.91% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 240,532 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRP. Weiss Ratings lowered Millrose Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Millrose Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Report on MRP

Millrose Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Millrose Properties stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Millrose Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 64.96%.The firm had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter. Millrose Properties's quarterly revenue was up 135.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. This is a positive change from Millrose Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Millrose Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 108.96%.

Millrose Properties Profile

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm's core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

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