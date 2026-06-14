Entropy Technologies LP Buys 18,902 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 1,350.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,302 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 52,649 shares of the software company's stock worth $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,449 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 532,504 shares of the software company's stock worth $157,627,000 after purchasing an additional 169,099 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 946,476 shares of the software company's stock valued at $280,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $1,977,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $383.00 to $369.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $198.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $194.47 and a one year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,934.89. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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