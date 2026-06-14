Entropy Technologies LP Buys 25,966 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 159.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,215 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Adobe were worth $14,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $278.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Trading Down 6.8%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $204.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock's 50-day moving average is $244.54 and its 200-day moving average is $278.61. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $196.90 and a one year high of $405.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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