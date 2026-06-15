Entropy Technologies LP Buys 28,610 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 105.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,756 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,709 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $1,951,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 405,964 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,436.84. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 203,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,243,490. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. BorgWarner's payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BorgWarner to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BorgWarner from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

See Also

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