Entropy Technologies LP Buys 42,130 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,292 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 42,130 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Fidelity National Information Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Read Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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