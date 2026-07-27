Entropy Technologies LP Buys 62,076 Shares of Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX - Free Report) by 248.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,044 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,076 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Gentex were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Gentex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,995,044 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 534,905 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,776 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,294 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,155,278 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $25,243,000 after acquiring an additional 394,778 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Gentex

Here are the key news stories impacting Gentex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gentex reported quarterly EPS of $0.58, above the $0.50 consensus estimate, showing stronger-than-expected profitability. Gentex Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Gentex reported quarterly EPS of $0.58, above the $0.50 consensus estimate, showing stronger-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its FY2026 and FY2027 outlook and guided revenue above consensus ranges, which suggests management remains confident in longer-term demand. Gentex Warns China Sales Will Keep Falling Through 2027

The company reaffirmed its FY2026 and FY2027 outlook and guided revenue above consensus ranges, which suggests management remains confident in longer-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: Gentex’s earnings call transcript and earnings snapshots should provide more detail on margin trends, vehicle production assumptions, and management’s commentary, but they are not direct catalysts by themselves. Gentex Corporation Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Gentex’s earnings call transcript and earnings snapshots should provide more detail on margin trends, vehicle production assumptions, and management’s commentary, but they are not direct catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in below expectations at $651.3 million versus $669.65 million expected, and the company said China sales are likely to keep declining through 2027, raising concerns about growth. Gentex falls after Q2 revenue miss amid auto sales weakness

Revenue came in below expectations at $651.3 million versus $669.65 million expected, and the company said China sales are likely to keep declining through 2027, raising concerns about growth. Negative Sentiment: Broader auto-sales weakness and the revenue miss point to softer end-market demand, which is likely pressuring the stock despite the EPS beat.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. Gentex Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 15.50%.The firm's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gentex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Gentex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Gentex from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $136,478.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 4,815 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $112,237.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,898,436.33. This represents a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,693 shares of company stock valued at $385,194. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation NASDAQ: GNTX is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company's primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

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