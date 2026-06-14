Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 13,781 Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,283,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $4,292,310,000 after purchasing an additional 490,354 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,437 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $68,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,661 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $550,422,000 after purchasing an additional 435,178 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $412.38 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $421.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Motorola Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Motorola Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Motorola Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here