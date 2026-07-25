Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,959 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,241 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 14.5%

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $351.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company's 50 day moving average is $270.58 and its 200 day moving average is $206.60. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,715.24 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $267.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $254.00.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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